Arsenal is interested in a Bundesliga midfielder

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs eyeing a transfer for Bundesliga man Djibril Sow as Mikel Arteta’s side keeps impressing.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table now and they want to maintain that spot for the rest of this season and subsequent campaigns.

They know it will need them to sign some new men and they are now looking to take Sow away from the German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Bild.

The report reveals several clubs have an eye on the Swiss star and the Gunners are one of them, with Frankfurt now struggling to hold on to one of their key men.

Sow has played three World Cup games so far and has continued to show he can be a good addition to the current Gunners side.

Arsenal now needs to prepare an offer that will be too good to turn down for his signature and it must be better than what others will offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sow caught the eye at the World Cup and that means it will not be easy to make him one of our players.

However, as we fly high in the Premier League, it gives us an important advantage over his other suitors and we will be smart to take it.