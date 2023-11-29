Arsenal is interested in a move for a Torino defender

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing another Serie A defender as they continue to scout players from the Italian top flight.

In recent campaigns, Arsenal has successfully signed Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior from Serie A and has maintained a longstanding interest in Dusan Vlahovic.

Now, the Gunners have turned their attention to Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno, according to a report on FC Inter News. The 24-year-old, who plays for his boyhood club, has become a more prominent member of Torino’s squad this season, earning a call-up to the Italian national team.

The report suggests that Arsenal is among the clubs monitoring Buongiorno and may make an approach for the defender in the near future. While Torino values him as a key member of their squad, in football, every player has a price, and Arsenal could secure his services if they are willing to meet the asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Alessandro Buongiorno will be a fine addition to our group, but we should consider replacing one member of our current defence with him.

We already have many players in that spot and if we add him without a sale, we will not have balance in the squad.

