Arsenal is interested in a move for this Bundesliga defender

Arsenal is looking to bolster their defence with the French defender Evan N’Dicka, according to Fichajes.net.

The Gunners have been adding young and talented players to Mikel Arteta’s squad recently and the 22-year-old could be next in line.

He currently plays for the Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt, and he would be keen to keep impressing them for the rest of this season.

Arteta has added Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes to his defence recently, but they might need competition.

Rob Holding remains on the bench for either of them, but Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac left the club in the last transfer window.

N’Dicka could be the best player to add to the squad as a backup option.

The report says his current deal expires in 2023, which means Arsenal can sign him for a favourable transfer fee at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to bolster our defence with the best player available, and N’Dicka looks like the real deal.

The Frenchman is also at an age that will make him teachable.

Arteta has been a great man-manager so far and, he could help him reach his full potential if he makes the move.