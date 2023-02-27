Arsenal is interested in an experienced Chelsea new signing

Raheem Sterling could be reunited with Mikel Arteta at the end of this season as Chelsea struggles.

The attacker worked with the Spanish gaffer when they were both at Manchester City and he moved to Stamford Bridge at the end of last season.

Arsenal also wanted to add him to their squad, but he chose to move to Chelsea and the Blues have been terrible.

A report on 90mins reports he could move to Arsenal in the summer because the Gunners are monitoring him ahead of their campaign in the Champions League.

The Gunners will return to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since 2017 and need experienced players to help them thrive.

The report says one man on their radar is Sterling, who played in many matches in the competition at City and Liverpool.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling has been one of the finest players in the Premier League and has a lot of experience in European football.

His presence in our dressing room could have a similar or better impact on the team, like that of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As Chelsea adds much younger players to their squad, they might be open to cashing in on Sterling.

