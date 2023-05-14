Arsenal is interested in another Real Madrid player

Arsenal is reportedly interested in a move for Ferland Mendy as Real Madrid makes the Frenchman available for transfer.

Arsenal has secured a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017 and they want to make an impact in the competition.

Mendy won it with Real Madrid last season and has reached the semi-final in this campaign.

The Frenchman is no longer a regular at the Bernabeu and Los Blancos have decided to offload him in the summer.

Mirror Football reveals he is now on the radar of Arsenal as they plan for the next campaign.

They have two fine left-backs in their squad now and it remains unclear if they will offload one in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mendy is playing for one of the world’s top clubs, which shows his quality and that experience could be helpful to us at the Emirates.

However, we have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney as our first-choice left-backs now, so we probably must offload one of them before we add a new man to the group.

Nuno Tavares will also return from his loan spell at Olympique Marseille, so we must be sure we need the defender before making a move for him.