Arsenal is interested in being reunited with an AC Milan man

Ismael Bennacer is rumoured to be a potential returnee to Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window, as the Gunners have purportedly included him in their list of targets.

Bennacer previously featured for Arsenal from 2015 to 2017 before embarking on his career in Italy.

Since then, he has become a pivotal player for AC Milan, playing a significant role upon his return from injury in December.

Despite his importance to AC Milan, the club may need to offload players to strengthen their squad with new talent. This scenario could pave the way for Bennacer’s departure if a suitable offer materialises.

According to reports from Calciomercato, several clubs, including Arsenal, are monitoring Bennacer’s situation. The Gunners are keen to reinforce their midfield in the upcoming transfer window, and Bennacer could potentially serve as an ideal replacement for the injury-prone Thomas Partey.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bennacer has done well since he left us and moved to Italy, and he might feel he has unfinished business at the Emirates, which could make him want to join us.

We have several midfielders on our shortlist, and it will be interesting to see which of them will eventually join us.

