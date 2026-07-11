Arsenal is interested in re-signing one of their former players

Konstantinos Mavropanos is attracting interest from several leading Premier League clubs following West Ham’s relegation this summer, and Arsenal are among the teams reportedly considering a move for the defender.

Mavropanos was previously on Arsenal’s books after becoming one of the final signings made before Arsene Wenger left his role as manager. His arrival came during a period of transition for the club, but he was unable to establish himself as a regular first-team player.

The Gunners gave him opportunities to impress, yet he did not convince Mikel Arteta that he deserved a long-term place in the squad. That eventually led to his departure in 2022 before he returned to the Premier League a year later by joining West Ham.

Arsenal monitoring former defender

Mavropanos has remained an important figure for the Hammers over the last three seasons and produced solid performances during the previous campaign despite the club’s relegation.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are one of several clubs interested in signing the defender, who is widely regarded as being capable of continuing his career in the Premier League rather than playing in the Championship.

The report suggests Mavropanos is expected to leave West Ham, with growing interest from clubs that believe he can strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Competition for his signature

A return to Arsenal would reportedly appeal to Mavropanos, even though he understands he would be unlikely to start regularly, particularly at centre back, given the strength of the club’s existing defensive options.

Despite that, the opportunity to return to the Emirates would still represent an attractive prospect for the defender should Arsenal decide to pursue a deal.

However, Arsenal are not alone in the race for his signature. The report states that several other clubs are also interested, meaning there is no guarantee the Gunners will be successful if they decide to make their move. As interest continues to build, Mavropanos could have several options available before deciding on the next stage of his career.

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