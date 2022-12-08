Arsenal is interested in signing 15-year-old Brazilian wonder-kid

Arsenal has been signing top talents from Brazil in the last few transfer windows and they have been successful in doing that.

The Gunners remain one of the in-form clubs in European football this season as they top the Premier League table, with a number of players from the South American country helping.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are proving why a move for more Brazilians will pay off and the Gunners have a new target on their radar.

A report on Goal Brasil reveals they have an interest in Palmeiras’ Estevão Willian who has been in stunning form for their youth side.

He and Endrick are turning heads now, but the latter has more suitors and is being linked with a high-profile move to Real Madrid.

However, Willian is just as talented if not more and the report reveals Arsenal is one club eyeing a swoop for the youngster.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best clubs for budding young players to join if they want to achieve their goals and turn professional quickly.

However, at 15, we need to wait for at least three more seasons before we can use Willian, which is a long time.

He needs more development and we probably should allow him to remain where he is now and develop naturally.

