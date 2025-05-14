Eberechi Eze celebrating for England
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is interested in signing attacker they released at 13

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal as the current season nears its conclusion. The England international has enjoyed a superb campaign with Crystal Palace and could yet play a pivotal role in their push for FA Cup success.

Eze is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most consistent and technically gifted attackers. His performances for Palace have been instrumental, and his ability to influence games has not gone unnoticed. Arsenal are now seriously considering a move for the player as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

A Return to Familiar Ground?

Arsenal’s interest in Eze is not new. The club were among the first to spot his potential, having previously enrolled him in their youth setup. Eze was with Arsenal until the age of 13, when he was released alongside several others, a decision that was understandably difficult for the youngster. However, he has since demonstrated remarkable determination to rebuild his career and is now thriving at the highest level.

His journey from disappointment to prominence has been impressive, and he is now a key figure in a Crystal Palace side that could yet claim silverware this season. Winning the FA Cup would also secure a place in European competition for the South London club, adding further value to Eze’s already strong campaign.

Eze scoring against Arsenal
(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal Ready to Make a Move

As cited by Football London, Eze is now firmly on Arsenal’s shortlist of attacking targets. With Andrea Berta overseeing recruitment and a significant transfer budget allocated for the summer, the Gunners are in a strong position to pursue the 26-year-old if they decide to act decisively.

Eze’s maturity and composure on the pitch suggest he is well-equipped to handle the expectations that come with representing a top club. His style of play aligns well with Arsenal’s attacking philosophy, and a move to the Emirates could represent the next logical step in his career.

Given his form, experience in the Premier League and familiarity with the club’s environment, Eze could prove to be an inspired addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

_________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here

More Stories / Latest News
Raya v Crystal Palace
Premier League legend says David Raya is not decisive enough
Arnaud Kalimuendo
Arsenal turns attention to Ligue 1 ace amid their search for a striker
Arsenal Women duo Russo and Caldentey honoured at WSL Awards

Posted by

Tags Eberechi Eze

10 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

    1. I sure do Jax, but the kid still harbor hope of playing for Arsenal as I understand it

      He was devastated when we released him as a kid.
      Another player that’s fits our profile perfectly.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. It’s good that Berta & Co are looking at English players. I’d like to see at least half our team home grown.

    Reply

  5. The only problem with Eze is do we play him off the left or have him replace Odegaard at ten. For me he would just be as pivotal as a new number 9. Zumbendi, Eze and Sesko and we could potentially still have money to play with. Could we then tempt Rodrygo or Leao or to a lesser extent Lookman.

    Reply

  7. Raya
    Timber Saliba Gabriel MLS
    Zumbendi Rice(c)
    Saka. Havertz. Eze
    Sesko

    Garcia White Calafiori Tomiyasu Kiwior Partey Odegard Martinelli Jesus Nwaneri
    200m well spent.

    Reply

  8. Fantastic player but if he’s meant for the flanks then I’d rather we push for the signing of Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors