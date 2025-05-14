Arsenal is interested in signing attacker they released at 13

Eberechi Eze has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal as the current season nears its conclusion. The England international has enjoyed a superb campaign with Crystal Palace and could yet play a pivotal role in their push for FA Cup success.

Eze is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most consistent and technically gifted attackers. His performances for Palace have been instrumental, and his ability to influence games has not gone unnoticed. Arsenal are now seriously considering a move for the player as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

A Return to Familiar Ground?

Arsenal’s interest in Eze is not new. The club were among the first to spot his potential, having previously enrolled him in their youth setup. Eze was with Arsenal until the age of 13, when he was released alongside several others, a decision that was understandably difficult for the youngster. However, he has since demonstrated remarkable determination to rebuild his career and is now thriving at the highest level.

His journey from disappointment to prominence has been impressive, and he is now a key figure in a Crystal Palace side that could yet claim silverware this season. Winning the FA Cup would also secure a place in European competition for the South London club, adding further value to Eze’s already strong campaign.

Arsenal Ready to Make a Move

As cited by Football London, Eze is now firmly on Arsenal’s shortlist of attacking targets. With Andrea Berta overseeing recruitment and a significant transfer budget allocated for the summer, the Gunners are in a strong position to pursue the 26-year-old if they decide to act decisively.

Eze’s maturity and composure on the pitch suggest he is well-equipped to handle the expectations that come with representing a top club. His style of play aligns well with Arsenal’s attacking philosophy, and a move to the Emirates could represent the next logical step in his career.

Given his form, experience in the Premier League and familiarity with the club’s environment, Eze could prove to be an inspired addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

