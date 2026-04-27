Arsenal is interested in signing in-form on loan Real Madrid star

Arsenal are expected to review their attacking options at the end of this season and could look to replace Gabriel Jesus by signing another Brazilian forward during the summer transfer window.

Several names are reportedly on the club’s shortlist as the Gunners aim to build a squad capable of competing strongly again next term. According to Mundo Deportivo, one of the players attracting Arsenal’s interest is Endrick.

Arsenal Monitor Endrick Situation

The forward is spending this season on loan at Lyon from Real Madrid after the Spanish club allowed him to leave temporarily in search of regular playing time following limited opportunities.

That move appears to have benefited him, with Endrick producing impressive performances in France during the second half of the campaign. His displays have reportedly caught the attention of several leading clubs across Europe.

Arsenal are now said to be among the teams keen to place themselves in a strong position should an opportunity arise. His age, potential, and attacking quality make him an appealing option for clubs planning for both immediate success and the future.

Real Madrid Could Hold Key Decision

Despite Arsenal’s reported interest, the report states that Endrick would prefer to return to Real Madrid once his loan spell comes to an end. That means the Gunners would need to work hard to persuade him that a move to the Emirates Stadium would be the best next step.

Much may depend on the opportunities available to him in Spain. If Real Madrid cannot offer him regular game time during the first half of next season, his current stance could still change.

In that scenario, Arsenal may believe they have a stronger chance of winning the race for his signature. Consistent minutes, an ambitious sporting project, and the chance to continue developing under Mikel Arteta could all strengthen their case.

For Arsenal, improving their attacking options remains an important objective as they look to add greater depth and reliability in the final third. Competition for places is essential for a club with major ambitions.