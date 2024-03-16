Arsenal is interested in signing Real Madrid attacker

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz and may launch a bid for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As Arsenal aims to maintain their upward trajectory in the Premier League, bolstering their squad with new signings becomes crucial for sustained success.

According to a report from Football 365, Diaz has emerged as one of the talents on Arsenal’s radar. The Spanish attacker, who previously featured for Manchester City and enjoyed a successful loan spell at AC Milan, is now part of Real Madrid’s squad.

While Real values Diaz highly, they could be open to offloading him if a suitable offer is presented. The report suggests that Diaz’s market value is around 60 million euros, a figure that Arsenal should be capable of meeting once the current season concludes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaz is a decent player who will bring more technical skills to our attack, but it will not be easy to convince him to join.

He has already spent time in England and is playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs now, so he might not want a change of scenery.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…