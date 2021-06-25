Arsenal is keen on Frenchman and could include these four players in their offer

Arsenal has made signing Eduardo Camavinga a priority this summer, according to Express Sport.

Mikel Arteta will look to get back into the top four next season and the Rennes midfielder is a player that could help him achieve that.

He is attracting the attention of top European clubs like PSG and Real Madrid and this means the Gunners faces a losing battle in the race.

The 18-year-old might move this summer as he has just a year left on his current deal and has refused to sign a new one.

Arsenal’s revenue and transfer budget have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the report says they might have to add a player in their bid for Camavinga.

It lists four players that the Gunners could discard to sign him ahead of next season.

The report says Arteta might be willing to add Bernd Leno to their offer, but the German will probably turn down a move to France.

William Saliba is another option and his continuous impressive form at French clubs may make him attractive to Rennes.

Matteo Guendouzi could be a more ideal swap option considering that he plays in the same position as the Rennes man and Arsenal wants to sell him.

Finally, the report says Arteta would be willing to use Eddie Nketiah and the move could interest the Englishman, especially if he is certain to be their first choice striker.