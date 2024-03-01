Arsenal is keen on signing RB Leipzig star in the summer

Benjamin Sesko is among the many strikers on Arsenal’s current shopping list as they aim to strengthen their attacking lineup at the end of the season.

Despite Arsenal’s recent proficiency in front of goal, there is a recognized need for a new striker, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah falling short in providing the necessary goal-scoring output.

While Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are prominent targets for Arsenal, they are not the sole focus. Mikel Arteta’s team is actively expanding its list of potential signings, seeking the ideal striker for their squad.

According to The Athletic, RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old talent, Benjamin Sesko, has now been added to Arsenal’s list of targets. The club is closely monitoring his performances in the Bundesliga. Sesko, highly regarded, was previously sought after by several top clubs before opting to join Leipzig.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko is still very young at 20 and does not have enough experience to solve the problem we are trying to fix.

We need a more experienced striker who will come into the squad and improve the team instantly.

