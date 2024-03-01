Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is keen on signing RB Leipzig star in the summer

Benjamin Sesko is among the many strikers on Arsenal’s current shopping list as they aim to strengthen their attacking lineup at the end of the season.

Despite Arsenal’s recent proficiency in front of goal, there is a recognized need for a new striker, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah falling short in providing the necessary goal-scoring output.

While Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are prominent targets for Arsenal, they are not the sole focus. Mikel Arteta’s team is actively expanding its list of potential signings, seeking the ideal striker for their squad.

According to The Athletic, RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old talent, Benjamin Sesko, has now been added to Arsenal’s list of targets. The club is closely monitoring his performances in the Bundesliga. Sesko, highly regarded, was previously sought after by several top clubs before opting to join Leipzig.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko is still very young at 20 and does not have enough experience to solve the problem we are trying to fix.

We need a more experienced striker who will come into the squad and improve the team instantly.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet
Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea is worried about Arsenal’s advantage in the race for Victor Osimhen
Arsenal is planning to replace Partey with La Liga midfielder
Arsenal wants to reward in-form player with an improved contract
Posted by

Tags Benjamin Sesko

5 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. What we need is OSIMHEN! any thing other than that would be catastrophe. To be forwarned is to be forearmed. Thanks.

    Reply

    1. That’s a bit dramatic!
      I think I’d rather Arsenal bought a Premier League proven English striker at a reasonable price, rather than taking a risk on this £100+ player who’d be disappearing off to the ACON every two years.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors