Arsenal is keen on World Cup winner but face competition from two big rivals

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs keen on landing Alexis Mac Allister as he shines at Brighton.

The Gunners have a very good relationship with the Seagulls and have signed a player from them in each of the last two seasons.

They added Leandro Trossard to their squad from the South Coast club in the last transfer window.

They also wanted Moises Caicedo in the same window, but Brighton turned down their offer and Arsenal respected the decision.

It remains unclear if they will revive their interest in the Ecuador international, but one thing for certain is that they will keep doing business with Brighton.

TyC journalist César Luis Merlo has now revealed their interest in Mac Alliser via Twitter.

He stated that the Gunners are being rivalled by Manchester United and Liverpool, who also like the World Cup star.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mac Allister played a superb role for Argentina at the last World Cup and many clubs watched him in that competition.

This means he has several suitors, which will drive up his market value.

Brighton knows how to get the best fee from the sale of their players and would be keen to make as much as they can from the departure of Mac Allister.

