Arsenal is keen to beat Manchester City to sign top European talent

Florian Wirtz has experienced a dip in form since the beginning of 2025, yet he continues to be regarded as one of the most talented players in European football.

The attacking midfielder was widely expected to depart Bayer Leverkusen at the end of last season, having played a pivotal role in guiding the club to the Bundesliga title. Numerous elite clubs across the continent expressed a strong interest in securing his services. However, Wirtz opted to remain with Leverkusen for an additional campaign, demonstrating loyalty to the side that helped elevate his profile.

As Leverkusen now appear unlikely to retain their domestic crown this season, speculation surrounding his future has intensified. A move in the upcoming summer transfer window seems increasingly plausible, particularly given the calibre of interest he continues to attract.

Among the frontrunners for his signature are Real Madrid and Manchester City—two of Europe’s most powerful clubs, both reportedly eager to bolster their squads with a player of Wirtz’s quality. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have also entered the race and are believed to be confident in their ability to secure a deal.

Mikel Arteta’s side, with ambitions of lifting the Champions League, would be an appealing destination for a player of Wirtz’s stature. Should they succeed in their European campaign, the Gunners’ growing prestige could prove instrumental in attracting top-tier talent.

Given Martin Odegaard’s recent struggles with form, Wirtz could offer a creative spark and significantly enhance the squad’s attacking options. His versatility and technical ability make him a prime candidate to improve the team’s overall quality.

Nonetheless, with several elite clubs expressing interest, Wirtz will not be available for a modest fee. His market value reflects both his potential and his consistent impact at the highest level, meaning any suitor will likely face a competitive and costly battle for his services.