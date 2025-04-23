Arsenal is keen to beat Manchester City to sign top European talent

Florian Wirtz has experienced a dip in form since the beginning of 2025, yet he continues to be regarded as one of the most talented players in European football.
The attacking midfielder was widely expected to depart Bayer Leverkusen at the end of last season, having played a pivotal role in guiding the club to the Bundesliga title. Numerous elite clubs across the continent expressed a strong interest in securing his services. However, Wirtz opted to remain with Leverkusen for an additional campaign, demonstrating loyalty to the side that helped elevate his profile.
As Leverkusen now appear unlikely to retain their domestic crown this season, speculation surrounding his future has intensified. A move in the upcoming summer transfer window seems increasingly plausible, particularly given the calibre of interest he continues to attract.
Among the frontrunners for his signature are Real Madrid and Manchester City—two of Europe’s most powerful clubs, both reportedly eager to bolster their squads with a player of Wirtz’s quality. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have also entered the race and are believed to be confident in their ability to secure a deal.
Mikel Arteta’s side, with ambitions of lifting the Champions League, would be an appealing destination for a player of Wirtz’s stature. Should they succeed in their European campaign, the Gunners’ growing prestige could prove instrumental in attracting top-tier talent.
Given Martin Odegaard’s recent struggles with form, Wirtz could offer a creative spark and significantly enhance the squad’s attacking options. His versatility and technical ability make him a prime candidate to improve the team’s overall quality.
Nonetheless, with several elite clubs expressing interest, Wirtz will not be available for a modest fee. His market value reflects both his potential and his consistent impact at the highest level, meaning any suitor will likely face a competitive and costly battle for his services.
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
A player that fits our profile perfectly, break the bank if we have to, sign him up.
Personally, he’s a great player, however, I’d bank is broken to get a player, how will they strengthen other important departments? Rayan Cherki is a cheaper and realistic player that can do great things too and he also has great potential to be at almost the same level with Wirt. As for Odegard, he’s going through a phase and will come back stronger, especially once he has competition.
He will probably end up replacing Odegaard in our starting lineup. I don’t see how they can play together, unless Wirtz can play out wide.
I just don’t see how you can buy Wirtz and still have sufficient funds left to strengthen other positions that are more of a priority. He’s one of the most talented attacking midfielders no doubt, but is that really an area with significant weakness? Odegaard, Havertz and Nwaneri are good options. Max Dowman, another sensational talent, is not far away either.
Besides, a player being out of form isn’t enough reason to bin them, otherwise you’d end up with a million players like Chelsea because there will always be someone out of form.
Suppose our budget is 200M like is rumored and you spend half of it on Wirtz , you’ll have to use the remaining half to get a striker, a holding midfielder, a winger, a goalkeeper and possibly another defender if Kiwior leaves. That doesn’t make sense. I’d rather spend that kind of money on a striker.
I’m concerned that we don’t have a good scouting network anymore. Ader Gular was available for over a season with a cheap price tag before he was snapped up by Madrid, so was Isak before he was snapped up by Newcastle. Now his price is almost triple the price we would have gotten him then.
Arda Guler was focused on Madrid and it’s difficult to convince a footballer whose eyes are set on joining Madrid. Isak is an interesting one. He wasn’t that good at Real Sociedad and there were concerns about his fitness issues- I can see why the club would be hesitant to sign him for the price Sociedad demanded. You could also argue that the club wanted to create a pathway for their own young attacking midfielder, Ethan.