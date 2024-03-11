Arsenal is keen to beat Manchester United and sign Bundesliga man

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Lucas Netz.

The 20-year-old has been a key member of the Gladbach team since he broke into their starting XI and is building a fine reputation for himself in Germany.

Playing as a left-back, the 20-year-old has been one of the finest youngsters in Europe for some time, prompting interest from both Arsenal and United.

Both clubs are eager to bolster their squads further when the transfer window reopens, and Netz could be one of the incoming players.

A report in The Sun reveals that Mikel Arteta likes the youngster and wants to work with him. However, United has also scouted him heavily and is prepared to battle the Gunners to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the most attractive clubs in Europe for youngsters to join, and that will hand us a small advantage in the race to add Netz to our group.

However, that does not mean we should underestimate United in the race because they also have a youth-friendly manager and the money to make any player choose them.

If he wants a team that will always compete in the Champions League, then he would probably choose us.

