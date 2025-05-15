Arsenal is keen to get an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has performed admirably for Arsenal this season, particularly during periods when several of the club’s attacking players have been unavailable due to injury. His willingness to step up in these moments has been crucial for the team’s attacking balance.

The Brazilian has been with the club for a significant period and has often provided useful contributions. However, some supporters would agree that he has not yet developed into the elite player many had hoped he would become. While Martinelli is capable of delivering outstanding performances on occasion, his inconsistency has made it difficult for him to produce a strong and reliable number of goals and assists.

This inconsistency presents a challenge for a club like Arsenal, which is aiming to secure major honours. In order to progress and compete at the highest level, the club must rely on players who can make a decisive impact on a regular basis.

Expectations of Consistency at a Top Club

As Arsenal looks ahead to the next stage of its development, which is set to begin next season, there is a clear emphasis on improvement across all areas of the squad. This includes a focus on ensuring that only those players who consistently deliver high-level performances remain part of the core group. For Martinelli to maintain his place, he will need to add greater consistency to his game.

As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal are currently monitoring the market for a new winger who can provide a higher output in terms of goals and assists than Martinelli. The report indicates that the club may be open to allowing Martinelli to leave if a suitable offer is received from a prospective buyer.

A Crucial Period Ahead for Martinelli

The possibility of replacing Martinelli underscores the competitive nature of a team striving for excellence. If Arsenal can identify a winger who is more effective in the final third, a change in personnel could be on the horizon. Martinelli’s future at the club may depend not only on his potential but on his ability to consistently contribute to the team’s success moving forward.

