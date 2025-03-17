Arsenal is keen to land Ajax youngster at the end of this season

Arsenal remains active in the transfer market, and their supporters are eager to see the club complete significant business once Andrea Berta is officially confirmed as their new sporting director in the coming days. The Gunners are continuously looking to strengthen their squad, and expectations are high regarding the impact Berta could have on their future signings.

Berta enjoyed a highly successful spell at Atlético Madrid, where his recruitment strategy played a crucial role in allowing the club to compete with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid for the La Liga title. His ability to identify top talent and build a competitive squad was key to Atlético’s success, and Arsenal will hope he can replicate that approach at the Emirates.

Arsenal have come close to winning the Premier League on several occasions, but they have often fallen just short. The club require an additional level of quality to finally secure the title, and Berta will be tasked with ensuring the right signings are made to push them over the line. The Gunners have already identified several potential transfer targets, and Berta is expected to be heavily involved in securing new arrivals.

One of the players reportedly on Arsenal’s radar is Jorrel Hato, who is currently enjoying a standout campaign at Ajax. The Dutch defender has been in superb form and is viewed as one of the most promising young talents in European football.

Despite being only 19 years old, Hato has already played over 100 competitive matches for Ajax, demonstrating his consistency and maturity. While he was originally deployed as a centre-back, he has since transitioned into a left-back role, where he has excelled for the Dutch giants. His versatility and composure on the ball make him an attractive prospect for Arsenal, who have been tracking his development for several months.

According to Team Talk, the Gunners are expected to make an official approach for Hato once the season concludes. Given his talent and potential, several top clubs will likely compete for his signature. If Arsenal do not move swiftly to secure a deal, they risk losing out to rival suitors who are equally keen on acquiring the highly rated defender.