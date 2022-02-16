Arsenal is keeping an eye on England’s Euro 2020 star

Arsenal is one of the clubs monitoring the contract situation of Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips.

The England star is one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League and he starred for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

The Whites know they have a top player on their hands and they have plans to extend his current deal.

However, those plans haven’t taken off yet and it could make them lose the player who is also a local.

90 Mins says his current deal doesn’t expire until 2024, but he has a lot of interested parties and one of them is Arsenal.

The Gunners have been rebuilding their squad and have added some impressive midfielders to their ranks in recent seasons.

However, Phillips will be a significant upgrade to some of their current options.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding Phillips to our squad amidst interest from several other top clubs will represent a significant upgrade to our options.

The midfielder has grown so much in recent seasons and will be a solid midfield partner for Thomas Partey.

However, this transfer would be easier said than done, not just because he has other suitors.

The midfielder might also struggle to leave his hometown club.