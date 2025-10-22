Arsenal is keeping an eye on exxciting Serie A youngster

Nico Paz is enjoying an impressive season at Como, and Arsenal have reportedly taken notice of his performances. The midfielder was the standout performer as Como secured a notable victory against Juventus at the weekend, drawing attention from clubs across Europe. Paz’s consistent displays have emphasised his technical ability, tactical intelligence, and capacity to influence matches from midfield.

Many observers believe that Paz is likely to return to Real Madrid, the club from which Como initially signed him, and this could happen as soon as next season. His rapid development in Italy has enhanced his reputation, making him one of the most promising young talents in European football. Arsenal are now said to be monitoring his progress closely, recognising his potential to make an impact at the highest level.

Arsenal’s Interest in Nico Paz

The Gunners have a well-documented history of investing in players they consider exceptional prospects, and Paz fits this profile perfectly. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal’s decision-makers are following the Argentine’s development closely and are seriously considering the possibility of adding him to their squad in the near future.

Arsenal views Paz as a player who possesses the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. His vision, creativity, and ability to dictate play make him an ideal candidate to strengthen the Gunners’ midfield. Furthermore, his continued development at Como suggests that he has the potential to become one of the finest midfielders in the world, aligning with Arsenal’s long-term recruitment strategy.

Challenges in Securing the Transfer

Despite Arsenal’s interest, signing Paz may present challenges. Real Madrid retain a buy-back clause in the agreement that allowed Como to acquire him, giving the Spanish giants first option to bring him back. This clause could complicate any potential move to the Premier League, requiring careful negotiation and strategic planning by Arsenal should they wish to secure his services.

Nevertheless, the club’s willingness to pursue high-potential talent demonstrates its commitment to maintaining and enhancing the quality of its squad. If successful, acquiring Nico Paz would provide Arsenal with an exciting, technically gifted midfielder capable of making an immediate impact and developing into a world-class player in the years to come.

