Arsenal is keeping an eye on top Bayern Munich talent who likes Arteta

Arsenal is interested in making a move for Leroy Sané as he enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

Sané is a key player at Bayern and has been one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga. He also has significant Premier League experience, having spent four years at Manchester City before returning to Germany in 2020.

During his time in England, Sané worked closely with Mikel Arteta, who was then part of the coaching staff at City. Arteta played a significant role in Sané’s development, and the winger remains appreciative of the time he spent under Arteta’s guidance. This positive relationship might make Sané open to reuniting with Arteta at Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Arsenal is monitoring Sané as he approaches the final season of his current deal with Bayern. While the German club wants him to stay and he appears settled in Munich, the uncertainty surrounding his contract could lead him to seek a new challenge.

Additionally, with Bayern under the guidance of a new manager, Sané’s future at the club could be uncertain if he doesn’t fit into the new tactical plans, which might prompt him to consider a move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sane was a superb player in the Premier League and remains one of the best wingers in Europe, so we will benefit well from having him in our group.

