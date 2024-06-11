Arsenal is keeping close tabs on Serie A star after Sesko snub

Arsenal has been left disappointed in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, as the Slovenian striker is set to remain at RB Leipzig for another season.

Sesko is widely regarded as one of the top attackers in European football, and Arsenal has been closely monitoring him for the past few months.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Sesko has opted to stay at Leipzig and sign a longer contract after finishing the season strongly with the club.

The Athletic reports that Arsenal remains keen on signing Joshua Zirkzee, and Sesko’s decision may prompt them to intensify their efforts to secure the Dutchman’s signature.

Meanwhile, AC Milan has increased its interest in the Bologna star. However, Arsenal could potentially hijack the move by matching his release clause and offering him better terms.

Sesko would have been a better option for us, but Zirkzee is also not a bad addition to our group.

We need to get a striker soon, and if Zirkzee is now our preferred option, we need to act fast to add him to our squad as soon as we can. Otherwise, another suitor could win the race for his signature.

