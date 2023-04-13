Arsenal is keeping in touch with Bundesliga star over a summer move

Arsenal’s summer plans are well underway even though the club is in a title race.

The Gunners will qualify for the Champions League at the end of this season and want to make an impression in that competition when they return to it.

To achieve this, they need to add top players to their squad and one man on their radar now is Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby.

The Frenchman is one of the finest attackers in the German league and continues to deliver top performances for the Bundesliga side.

Arsenal thinks he will be good enough for their squad and Sport Bild reveals they have kept in touch with his camp because of a potential summer transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaby has been one of the finest attackers in the Bundesliga and the fleet-footed star could do a good job for us.

We have some of the best attackers in England in our squad, so he could make us even better.

But if our squad is too big, it could be a problem for us as well. The club wants to keep Reiss Nelson and this means adding Diaby to the group will force us to offload one of our forwards or risk having an unhappy player.