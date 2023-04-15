Arsenal is keeping tabs on Aston Villa forward

Arsenal has reignited their interest in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins ahead of the summer transfer window.

Watkins was on their radar last season and they were expected to move for him at the end of the previous campaign, but that never happened.

The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus instead and Watkins remained a key player at Villa Park.

He has been in fine form under Unai Emery in the last few weeks, which has caught Arsenal’s attention again.

A report on Football Insider reveals he is on their shopping list and they are keeping tabs on his development.

Arsenal will return to the Champions League next season. The likes of Watkins will provide good squad depth with experience.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Watkins has been a fine Premier League goalscorer, which means he will not need plenty of time to get used to the competition.

The Villa man seems to get better every season and if we add him to our group now, we will enjoy the peak of his career.

But we already have more than enough strikers and might have to offload some before he can join us.

Otherwise, he may want to stay where he is now, considering he is guaranteed game time.

