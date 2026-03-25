Arsenal is keeping tabs on exciting new Bournemouth signing

Bournemouth only signed Rayan in January, yet the club could already be prepared to offload him at the end of the current season as interest from multiple teams continues to grow. His rapid development has attracted attention across Europe, placing Bournemouth in a familiar position as a selling club when top sides come calling.

Since his time playing in Brazil, Rayan had been monitored by Arsenal. However, the Gunners previously opted against signing him directly, instead allowing him to join a smaller club where he could continue his development within European football. That decision now appears to have paid dividends, as the player has adapted quickly and demonstrated his readiness to perform at a higher level.

Rising Profile in English Football

Rayan has already shown that he is capable of thriving on the continental stage and making a meaningful impact in England. His performances have exceeded expectations, particularly given that he was initially anticipated to require time to adjust to the demands of the league. Instead, he has begun strongly and now plays with a level of composure and understanding that suggests considerable experience.

According to RTIE Sporte, Arsenal are among the clubs actively pushing to secure his signature. This growing interest reflects both his individual progress and the increasing recognition of his potential to succeed at the highest level of the game.

Transfer Battle Expected

As the season draws to a close, Bournemouth may once again face the prospect of losing key players to more established sides. Rayan is among the standout talents who could depart, with several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

Arsenal will be determined to ensure that they are not beaten to his signature, particularly given their long-standing interest. However, any deal is likely to require a substantial financial commitment. With significant competition emerging, the Gunners must be prepared to invest heavily if they are to secure the player and strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign.