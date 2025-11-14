Arsenal is leading Barcelona and Real Madrid in race for La Liga star

Arsenal continue to intensify their efforts to secure the signing of Karl Etta Eyong from Levante, although they are contending with significant interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both Spanish sides represent destinations that many players aspire to reach, which makes them serious rivals and presents Arsenal with a challenging task as they attempt to strengthen their squad. The Gunners remain active in the market as they look to enhance their options, and Eyong has emerged as a player who has particularly impressed them.

Arsenal’s Interest in Eyong

Eyong previously featured for Villarreal last season. His performances made it clear that he was too talented to remain on the bench, prompting the decision to allow him to move to Levante. Since joining his current club, he has become a standout performer. He is arguably the player whose goal could make the greatest difference in helping Levante avoid relegation concerns during the current campaign. Arsenal are convinced that he is one of the finest emerging talents they could potentially bring into their squad, and this belief has strengthened their resolve to pursue him in the upcoming January window.

Although Arsenal are eager to complete the transfer, the club must adhere to the existing regulations. Since Eyong has already represented two clubs this season, he would not be eligible to begin his Arsenal career immediately. Instead, any move would require him to join officially at the end of the term, even if an agreement is reached earlier.

Competition From Spain and Latest Developments

Despite the attention from Barcelona and Real Madrid, Arsenal appear to be in a strong position. As reported by the Daily Star, Arsenal are currently ahead of both Spanish clubs in the race to secure the player. This development offers encouragement to the Gunners as they continue their pursuit.

According to the same report, Arsenal are pushing to finalise the deal in January. The plan is to complete the transfer during the winter window, then allow Eyong to remain with his current club until the season concludes. This approach would ensure compliance with the rules while also securing the player before their European rivals are able to intervene.

Arsenal remain determined to bring Eyong into their long-term plans, recognising the potential value he could add to their attacking options in future campaigns.

