Arsenal is leading Barcelona in the race for midfield youngster

Arthur Vermeeren is a name that has been making waves among football fans as he continues to impress at Royal Antwerp in Belgium. The midfielder is rapidly rising in European football and has delivered standout performances in the Champions League for his current team this season.

It’s evident to most observers that he is one of the top hot prospects and has caught the attention of several clubs, including Barcelona and Arsenal.

According to Sport, Arsenal is now leading the race to secure his signature, ahead of the Spanish club. Mikel Arteta has a keen interest in this talented player, and it’s expected that the Gunners will make a strong push to acquire him, which could prove to be successful.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is hardly a better club than us in Europe in terms of talent development and that could be useful in helping us win the race for Vermeeren’s signature.

But that in no way guarantees that we could win it, so we must be certain that we work hard enough to ensure no one beats us to add him to their group.

It could also take a while before the 18-year-old leaves his present club, knowing he will hardly get game time at another club.

