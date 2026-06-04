Arsenal is leading Bayern Munich is the race for Bundesliga star

Nathaniel Brown may be German, but his next club could be in England, with the defender attracting interest from Arsenal and several other leading European sides.

Over the last year, the Gunners have monitored his progress extensively and have been impressed by the consistently high standard of his performances. His development has not gone unnoticed, and he has emerged as one of the most highly regarded defenders in his position.

Arsenal believe Brown possesses the quality required to strengthen their squad immediately while also offering significant potential for further growth. The defender is also believed to be open to the possibility of a move, making him an attractive target as the club continues to assess its transfer options.

Arsenal Lead Pursuit of Brown

The Gunners view Brown as a player capable of improving their defensive options and adding further depth to a squad already competing at the highest level.

His performances have convinced Arsenal’s recruitment team that he could adapt successfully to the demands of English football. As a result, the club have maintained a strong interest in securing his signature during the current transfer window.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their admiration of the defender, and competition for his services is expected to remain intense throughout the summer.

Bayern Munich Remain in the Race

Bayern Munich have also entered the race for Brown’s signature, providing the player with another highly attractive option. A move to Bavaria would allow him to remain closer to home while also offering a strong opportunity to compete for major honours regularly.

The German champions are among the few clubs capable of matching Arsenal’s ambitions at both domestic and European level, meaning their interest is likely to be taken seriously by the player.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal currently lead the race for Brown’s signature, with Mikel Arteta’s side determined to win the battle for the full-back despite Bayern’s interest.

The report suggests that Bayern are currently trailing Arsenal in the pursuit, although there is still plenty of time for the situation to change. Other clubs could yet enter the race, while Brown’s value may rise further if he plays an important role for Germany at the World Cup. For now, Arsenal are believed to hold the advantage as they continue their efforts to complete a deal.

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