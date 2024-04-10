Arsenal is leading Manchester United in the race for Premier League midfielder

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have set their sights on a potential move for Wolves star Joao Gomes, who has been showcasing his talent for his current club.

The Brazilian midfielder has emerged as the latest talent to come through the ranks at Wolves, a club known for its success in nurturing relatively unknown players into Premier League stars.

As the end of the season approaches, Wolves may brace themselves for potential interest from top clubs, given Gomes’s impressive performances throughout the campaign, which have earned him a call-up to the Brazilian national team.

At 23 years old, Gomes is viewed as a promising talent by Arsenal, who are keen on securing his signature and are expected to engage in a competitive pursuit for him. Manchester United, according to reports in the Daily Mail, have also expressed interest in the midfielder.

With United looking to bolster their squad under the guidance of manager Erik Ten Hag, Gomes has emerged as a potential target on their shortlist. However, Arsenal is determined to compete for his signature and will make efforts to outmanoeuvre their rivals in the race for his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gomes has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League this season, and we will sign a superb player if we add him to our team.

