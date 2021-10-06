Arsenal is leading other Premier League clubs in the race for impressive 22-year-old winger

Noa Lang is the latest European player catching the attention of Premier League clubs, but Arsenal is leading the race for his signature.

The Club Brugge winger is being monitored by the Gunners, but other Premier League clubs also have an interest in him.

Italian clubs are not left out in the pursuit of his signature with his agent reportedly having a chat with Milan recently.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness claims that the winger has interest from England and Spain, but says Arsenal is his first option in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s rebuild of the Gunners is in full flow with the Spaniard adding some exciting talents to his squad recently.

Lang could become his next exciting signing, but the former Ajax man will cost the Gunners a fortune.

The report claims his current club has placed a €40m price tag on him as they bid to cash in on his fine form.

Arsenal made huge outlays in signing each of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window.

They might be willing to add Lang to their squad at a high fee also as long as Arteta can fit him perfectly into his rebuild at the Emirates.