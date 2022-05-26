Arsenal is leading the chase for one of their old targets

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs chasing Houssem Aouar this summer as Lyon gets prepared to cash in on him.
The Frenchman has been a long-term target of the Gunners, and they remain interested in adding him to their squad.
Mikel Arteta has been improving his team, and midfield is one position he might strengthen again before the next campaign.
The Sun claims Arsenal wants Aouar as he might be cheaper now that he has just a season left on his Lyon deal.
However, they are not the only EPL club targeting a move for him, with Liverpool also hopeful he would join them.
The Reds could win an unprecedented triple if they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final this weekend.
They want him to strengthen their core and keep it competitive for next season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Aouar has been in stunning form since he broke into the Lyon first team, and he is one of the leading figures at the club now.
This has made him a very important player for the Ligue 1 side, and that also prepares him for life at another club.
If we can add him to our squad, we might have the much-needed depth to challenge for silverware next season.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes add Aouer along with Bissouma to the midfield, that would be interesting now & with Partey being injured alot Ødegarrd, Lokonga & Elneny will need help.
What about striker though, realistically? No big striker may want to come to Arsenal with no Champions League Football at The Emirates. Jesus doesn’t do it for me u less he’s Pepes replacement, we need a goal scoring no9 to taka Lacas spot.
Hope this means Saliba is back at the club to challenge for the CB position. Defensively need a RB & LB, Tomi & Teirney are injury prone atm.
lol lyon would love to get rid of him. He’s not one of their best midfielders anymore.
We have reportedly held an interest in Aouar in the past and according to reports in France Lyon are now ready to sell him on the cheap, so he is definitely someone we should be looking at alongside Tielemens for the no.8 role and maybe Kalvin Phillips or an outside of the box signing like Chieck Doucoure who is valued at £9 via transfer market.com for the no.6 position.
In trying to complete the A-Z of media linked players Aouar is as good as any….
Where would he fit in, we have Martinelli, Odegaard, Patino, Smith-Rowe, Saka and now Marquinos who can all play in his position. It would be a complete waste of money. What we need is a RB, LB, No#6, No# 8 and 2 strikers with varying skill sets. One a big number nine and the other an all rounder as we have Nkethia who can be our new Wrighty.
Lyonshall have released this link like the last 3 years to drum up interest in him. He skillfull but limited in so many areas still. If he was that good he would have moved on by now.
The thing is now when our squad is fully fir there are only 2 positions we can guarantee first team football and that’s Xhakas position and upfront. That’s why there will be 2 bif signings and the rest will be well scouted youngsters.