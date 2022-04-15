Arsenal is leading the Premier League’s interest in Serie A striker

Victor Osimhen is one of many strikers who have been linked with a move to Arsenal in this campaign.

Reports initially linked him with a move to the Emirates before he left Lille for Napoli in 2020.

However, the Italian side won the race for his signature and he has continued his development in Serie A, but it might not be for long.

As a new transfer window approaches, clubs are targeting him and Arsenal is on the hunt for a new striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Gunners in January and they should sign a replacement for him in the summer.

Osimhen is one of the names on their wishlist as he shines for Napoli in Europe and the Italian top flight.

Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, claims the Nigerian has entered the radar of the Gunners and they are the leading English club looking to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been in top form this season and he can do a job for us if he moves to the Emirates.

The Nigerian is still just 23, which means he fits the profile of the players we have been looking to sign.

However, he would not come cheap because Napoli spent a lot of money to sign him.