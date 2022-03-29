Arsenal is leading the race for 16 goals 15 assists star

Cody Gakpo has become the latest top player from PSV to catch the attention of European sides and Arsenal is also interested in a move for him.

He is having a stunning season and has contributed 16 goals and 15 assists to his club in this campaign.

These numbers will make a lot of difference at Arsenal right now and the Gunners have been monitoring him in view of a summer move to the Emirates.

Because of his fine form, other clubs also want to sign him and have been on the lookout for a chance to pitch their offer to PSV.

However, Voetbal International via Sun Sports claims Mikel Arteta’s side is currently the favourites to add him to their squad.

The Gunners need new attackers after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and they could be without Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette by the start of next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo can make an impact at Arsenal under the management of Mikel Arteta, and we probably need to sign him now before it becomes too late.

Other clubs are also making plans to add him to their squad and an early move for him will prevent us from losing out on his signature.