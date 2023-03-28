Arsenal is leading the race for 45m Euros Serie A man

Arsenal is leading the race for Atalanta’s in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane has been followed by most of the top clubs this season and it is hard for him to remain with the Italian side beyond the summer.

Arsenal will add new players to their squad, but they have some of the finest attackers in England.

The Gunners still have to decide on the future of Folarin Balogun, yet Calciomercato reveals they are serious about Hojlund amidst interest from other sides as well.

It claims Mikel Arteta’s men are even the favourites to add him to their squad now.

Atalanta has no problems selling their player as long as a suitor meets their asking price and it currently stands at 45m euros for Hojlund.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hujlund is so exciting we would feel bad if we missed out on signing him, but it does not guarantee that he would succeed at the Emirates.

Serie A is much different from the Premier League and he has too much inexperience to help us now.

We should probably allow him to spend another season with Atalanta and develop further before taking the step.

We also have too many strikers and must offload some before signing a new man.

