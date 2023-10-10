Arsenal is leading the race for Borussia Dortmund youngster

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens appears poised to be the next talent to depart Borussia Dortmund for a substantial transfer fee, with Arsenal emerging as a potential destination.

Borussia Dortmund has built a reputation for nurturing some of Europe’s finest young talents and continues to do so. In recent times, they have transferred players like Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho to the Premier League, and it seems likely that more players will make the move from the Bundesliga club to England in the future.

According to Bild, multiple Premier League clubs are monitoring Bynoe-Gittens, but Arsenal seems to be in pole position to secure his signature. Arsenal has consistently demonstrated that it is a preferred destination for players who are serious about advancing their careers, and this could work in their favour in the pursuit of Bynoe-Gittens.

The report suggests that Arsenal is closely monitoring the young talent and may make a decision soon on whether to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a lot of attackers on our books now, but the best clubs always have more than enough players for every role and Bynoe-Gittens might turn out to be the ideal alternative to Bukayo Saka.

We trust our scouts and coaches to get the job done and sign a good player for the team when the time comes, so a move for the BVB player will happen if he is considered ready for us.

—————————————

