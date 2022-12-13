Arsenal is leading the race for wantaway La Liga striker

Arsenal has been named as the Premier League club leading the race for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as the Gunners look to continue bolstering their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has topped the Premier League table for much of this season, which is a clear sign of improvement on their previous campaigns and they want to remain among the Champions League campaigners from England.

To achieve this, they must constantly improve their squad and have been looking to achieve that for some time now.

Reports have linked several players with a move to the Emirates, but Felix could be the first to join them.

A report on Marca says he is on the radar of several EPL sides as he looks to leave his current club Atletico Madrid, but Arsenal is currently the favourite to land him.

His agent wants him to move to Aston Villa instead, but the Portugal star could opt to join Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix has been one of the finest attackers in Europe over the last few seasons, but he is struggling at Atletico Madrid at the moment.

Arsenal could be the perfect club for him as Arteta has built a reputation for reviving the careers of players who are struggling at their former sides.