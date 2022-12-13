Arsenal is leading the race for wantaway La Liga striker

Arsenal has been named as the Premier League club leading the race for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as the Gunners look to continue bolstering their squad.
Mikel Arteta’s side has topped the Premier League table for much of this season, which is a clear sign of improvement on their previous campaigns and they want to remain among the Champions League campaigners from England.
To achieve this, they must constantly improve their squad and have been looking to achieve that for some time now.
Reports have linked several players with a move to the Emirates, but Felix could be the first to join them.
A report on Marca says he is on the radar of several EPL sides as he looks to leave his current club Atletico Madrid, but Arsenal is currently the favourite to land him.
His agent wants him to move to Aston Villa instead, but the Portugal star could opt to join Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Felix has been one of the finest attackers in Europe over the last few seasons, but he is struggling at Atletico Madrid at the moment.
Arsenal could be the perfect club for him as Arteta has built a reputation for reviving the careers of players who are struggling at their former sides.
Nothing but media trying to gain some views. He was signed for over 100m. They wont sell cheap.
Arsenal has been very clear in their strategy and their priority is add depth. I don’t see A.Madrid selling him for 30-35m. And I don’t see Arsenal splurging 60-70m on 1 player when they can buy 2 good players in same money and address issue of depth. Arsenal will spend +60m on single player only if they see a great striker/goal scorer who fits the arsenal profile. Or after we have signed 3-4 quality players and added depth.
Felix transfer to us is all smoke without fire.
That’s my view too.
Although his transfermarkt value has falleen to 50m euros now, there’s recent bad blood between Arsenal and Atletico after the Partey transfer so they may not do business with us at all.
Presumably AM set his release clause at a reported £300m to prevent a repeat of the TP situation.
The gaffer should make a bold bid again on all the players he tried to sign last summer at opening of the January transfer window..
This may cause a few ranting from fans, but he now has the capital to attempt it.
Failure to acquire any then we could move on to other favored targets, but both Barcelona and the old lady resolve should be firmly tested.
It would be not only seen as an ambitious assault but a statement that we arrive.
So “he now has the capital to attempt it” eh?”” Oh yeah? What private knowledge do YOU claim that is invisible to the rest of us?
Are you even numerate ?
And can you even add up basic figures?
Have you any IDEA of the countless millions you are daftly claiming Kroenke will oblige our management team with?
Seems the honest answer to all those questions is NO.
Te EPL is too physical for a CF like Jao felix, for him to thrive , it would mean a Saka and Martineli would have to attract more defenders to allow felix more space,
I would prefer a more athletic Mudryk and a cheaper Danilo, if possible we could add Zaha as cover for Gabriel Jesus.
Just my thoughts.