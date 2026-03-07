Arsenal is leading the race to sign top Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has reportedly emerged as the favourite to win the race for Sandro Tonali at the end of the season.

The midfielder has developed into one of the finest players in his position over the last few seasons and has firmly established himself as a top performer in the Premier League. His consistent displays in midfield have attracted the attention of several leading clubs, with Arsenal among the teams closely monitoring his situation.

The Gunners have been tracking Tonali for some time and believe he possesses the qualities required to strengthen their squad. However, they are not the only club interested in securing his services.

Manchester City and Juventus have also been linked with a potential move for the midfielder, and it is possible that additional clubs could enter the race as the transfer window approaches. With several teams searching for elite midfield talent, competition for his signature could become intense.

Arsenal lead the transfer race

Arsenal is expected to compete for some of the most sought-after players in the market when the season concludes, and Tonali is believed to be one of their priority targets. Strengthening the midfield could be a key objective for the club as they look to build a squad capable of maintaining success at the highest level.

The Italian international could reportedly be open to leaving his current club at the end of the campaign. Such a development would increase interest from top teams across Europe and potentially trigger a competitive transfer battle.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal is currently considered the favourite to secure Tonali’s signature when the season concludes. This assessment places the Gunners in a strong position should the midfielder become available during the summer transfer window.

Summer strategy taking shape

Arsenal is believed to have several high-profile players on its transfer shortlist as preparations begin for the next campaign. The club will likely assess multiple areas of the squad to maintain competitiveness across domestic and European competitions.

However, any significant transfer activity could depend on potential player departures. Like many clubs operating within financial constraints, Arsenal may need to sell certain members of the squad before completing major signings.

Balancing incoming transfers with outgoing deals could therefore play an important role in determining whether the club is able to complete a move for Tonali and other targets during the summer window.