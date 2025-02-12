Arsenal is linked to a striker who scored two goals in 32 Premier League appearances

Arsenal has added Moise Kean to their shopping list ahead of a busy summer as he returns to form at Fiorentina.

The Italian striker is currently fighting for the Serie A Golden Boot this season, a stark contrast to his struggles at Juventus last term, where he failed to score a single goal.

Kean began his career with the Old Lady but moved to the Premier League in 2019, joining Everton as one of the most promising young strikers in Europe. Unfortunately, his time in England was a disaster, as he scored just twice in 32 Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

However, this season, Kean has found his form once again, netting 15 goals in 23 league games for Fiorentina. His impressive performances have made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe, and Arsenal is now reportedly eyeing a move for him. According to Mirror Football, Kean is now part of the club’s plans for the upcoming transfer window.

When Kean struggled in England, he was at the beginning of his career, but now he is a more mature player who could be a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad. While the potential signing is exciting, it remains a gamble, and the club must be sure they are acquiring the right player to strengthen the team.

Arsenal will need to carefully assess whether Kean’s recent form is sustainable and if he can adapt to the demands of the Premier League once again. Should they move for him, they must be certain that he is the best fit for their attacking needs.