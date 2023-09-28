Arsenal is linked with a January move for Juventus midfielder

Arsenal is reportedly considering a January move for Adrien Rabiot as Juventus seeks to extend his expiring contract.

The French midfielder was previously linked with a transfer to the Emirates and other Premier League clubs during the last transfer window when he was a free agent. However, he opted to sign a one-year extension with Juventus following an impressive season with the club in the previous campaign.

Juventus is now attempting to secure Rabiot on a longer-term contract, but a report from Calciomercato suggests that Arsenal has expressed interest in the player.

Mikel Arteta is keen on reinforcing his squad with more experienced players and appears to appreciate Rabiot’s playing style and profile. Rabiot himself has expressed interest in experiencing the Premier League, making the potential move more intriguing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot has been one of the most recognisable names in Italian football in the last few seasons and we expect he would do well on our books.

Juve knows his importance to them and they can tell that he will do an excellent job for another top team, so we must be prepared to make him a better offer and convince him to work with Arteta.

