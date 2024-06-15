Arsenal is linked with a move for a Brest defender

Several spots on their squad need strengthening, but perhaps the one that needs it the most is the left-back position.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney could both leave the Emirates during this transfer window, and the Gunners are prepared to ensure they sign someone new for that position.

Mikel Arteta is working hard to identify the perfect player for that role, and a report on Football London claims they could sign Brest’s Bradley Locko.

The 22-year-old is one of the highly-rated left-backs in France, and he has been tipped to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Arsenal has been following him, and as they prepare to sell their current options for that position, the report claims Locko could join them before the transfer window closes.