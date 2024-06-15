Arsenal is linked with a move for a Brest defender

Arsenal may not sign any player this month, but that has not stopped the Gunners from adding some names to their shopping list for this summer.
Several spots on their squad need strengthening, but perhaps the one that needs it the most is the left-back position.
Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney could both leave the Emirates during this transfer window, and the Gunners are prepared to ensure they sign someone new for that position.
Mikel Arteta is working hard to identify the perfect player for that role, and a report on Football London claims they could sign Brest’s Bradley Locko.
The 22-year-old is one of the highly-rated left-backs in France, and he has been tipped to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.
Arsenal has been following him, and as they prepare to sell their current options for that position, the report claims Locko could join them before the transfer window closes.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need to strengthen our left-back spot, and Locko could become a fine addition to our squad.
The defender is still young, but if he offers the guarantees we need in that spot, then we should sign him, considering he is one of the top talents on our list.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News
RIP Kevin Campbell
We have too many left backs, we don’t need to sign another again. Zinny, Tavares, Tierney, Kiwior, Tommy, and Justin