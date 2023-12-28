Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is linked with a move for a Moroccan star named after Liverpool hero

Arsenal is reportedly showing interest in a player named Salah, raising the question of whether he could be as lethal as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool star is widely regarded as one of the best footballers globally and has secured major trophies in club football. Arsenal, in the midst of a team rebuilding phase, is in search of a standout player of Salah’s calibre to strengthen their squad.

Recent reports link Arsenal to Rennes youngster Ibrahim Salah, a 22-year-old Moroccan youth international. Scouts across Europe have identified him as one of the most promising talents in Ligue 1.

According to Sport Le360, Arsenal is among several clubs keeping a close eye on Salah, recognising his potential. The Gunners believe he has the qualities to develop into a world-class player and will monitor his progress in the coming months. If he fulfils their expectations, Arsenal may make a move for his signature in the near future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 22, Salah has a lot more development to do and he is not the best youngster in French football.

To become a regular for us, he has to make more impact in France because we clearly will be a huge step up for him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal is eyeing a stunning move for a Bayern Munich defender
Can Arsenal exact revenge on Liverpool Women, and reboot their WSL title challenge?
My predicted Arsenal team to face West Ham – Trossard to replace Havertz?
Posted by

Tags Ibrahim Salah

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. “Named after” Mo Salah? No, Mo Salah was 9 years old when Ibrahim Salah was born. They just have the same surname, one of the most common in the middle East and North Africa. Like Smith or Jones in the UK. Was Ben White named after Betty White as well?

    Reply

      1. And Declan was named after Parboiled?
        My current favourite watching the games is when Ben White plays the ball to Declan Rice and the commentators here (I live in Argentina) say White-Rice without flinching. All we need now is a player with the surname “Plain” and we’re good to go.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors