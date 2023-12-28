Arsenal is linked with a move for a Moroccan star named after Liverpool hero

Arsenal is reportedly showing interest in a player named Salah, raising the question of whether he could be as lethal as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool star is widely regarded as one of the best footballers globally and has secured major trophies in club football. Arsenal, in the midst of a team rebuilding phase, is in search of a standout player of Salah’s calibre to strengthen their squad.

Recent reports link Arsenal to Rennes youngster Ibrahim Salah, a 22-year-old Moroccan youth international. Scouts across Europe have identified him as one of the most promising talents in Ligue 1.

According to Sport Le360, Arsenal is among several clubs keeping a close eye on Salah, recognising his potential. The Gunners believe he has the qualities to develop into a world-class player and will monitor his progress in the coming months. If he fulfils their expectations, Arsenal may make a move for his signature in the near future.