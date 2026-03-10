Arsenal is linked with a move for another former Chelsea star

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Antonio Rudiger, who appears set to leave Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of this season. The German defender is widely regarded as one of the finest of his generation and enjoyed a successful period in England with Chelsea. His experience in the Premier League made him a fan favourite, and a return to English football could be on the horizon during the summer.

Several clubs are reportedly interested in securing Rudiger’s signature, as it seems Madrid is not planning to offer him a new contract. This situation allows him to begin negotiating with foreign clubs ahead of the transfer window, creating a competitive market for his services.

Experience and Leadership

For Arsenal, Rudiger would bring valuable experience and leadership to a defensive line that already features talented players but may lack the composure and know-how of a seasoned international. His time at Chelsea demonstrated his ability to adapt to English football, both on and off the pitch, which could allow him to settle quickly if he returns to the Premier League.

Rudiger’s versatility and tactical understanding make him capable of performing in different systems, whether in a back three or a traditional back four. His presence could also provide a guiding influence for younger defenders in the squad, offering both mentorship and reliability in high-pressure situations.

Arsenal’s Interest

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs that have expressed interest in Rudiger ahead of the summer transfer window, as reported by Football Insider. The Gunners reportedly view his profile as an ideal addition, combining quality, experience, and the ability to strengthen their defensive unit. Adding a player of his calibre could help Arsenal improve their squad depth and compete more consistently in both domestic and European competitions.

If negotiations progress successfully, Rudiger could become a key figure for Arsenal next season, bringing leadership, defensive solidity, and familiarity with the demands of the Premier League. His potential return to England represents an opportunity for both player and club to benefit from a proven performer.