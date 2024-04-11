Arsenal is linked with a move for former Liverpool flop

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo’s time at Liverpool last season was marred by disappointment, as the Brazilian midfielder made just one appearance for the Reds, accumulating a mere 13 minutes of playing time.

A long-term injury shortly after his arrival at the club contributed to his lack of involvement, leading many to consider him one of the Premier League’s biggest recent flops.

However, this season has seen a resurgence for Arthur on loan at Fiorentina, where the former Barcelona midfielder has become a regular fixture in the team and has showcased excellent form.

Despite his revival in Florence, Fiorentina may struggle to retain him permanently due to financial constraints that prevent them from meeting his wage demands.

This situation has prompted speculation about Arthur’s future, with reports from Tuttojuve suggesting that Arsenal is keen on securing his signature.

As Arsenal looks to reinforce their squad with new additions at the end of the season, Arthur could emerge as a valuable acquisition, bringing a wealth of experience to the team.

Arthur was unlucky during his spell in the Premier League with Liverpool, but the midfielder has been in fantastic form for Fiorentina this season.

This could be a sign that he has overcome the injury problems that blighted his career earlier.

