Arsenal is linked with a move for highly regarded Borussia Dortmund ace

Arsenal continue to monitor potential reinforcements in the forward position and have now been linked once again with Serhou Guirassy following his impressive campaign at Borussia Dortmund. The striker has enjoyed a prolific season, finding the net 33 times in 44 appearances during his first term at the German club.

Guirassy had previously been on the Gunners’ radar before completing his move to Borussia Dortmund. His strong form in the Bundesliga has reportedly reignited interest from Arsenal, who are in the market for a reliable goalscorer to bolster their attacking options.

Arsenal are said to view the striker as a potential solution to their long-standing need for a clinical finisher. With his record this season, Guirassy has emerged as one of the top-performing forwards in Europe, and that has not gone unnoticed by some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Interest Building from Premier League Rivals

According to Sport Witness, there is now considerable competition for Guirassy’s signature, with several Premier League giants included in the list of interested parties. The report claims Arsenal are among the clubs in the queue to sign him, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City also keeping close tabs on the situation.

The battle to secure his services will be intense, especially considering that Guirassy has demonstrated his ability to succeed at a high level. He appears settled at Borussia Dortmund, but the opportunity to play in the Premier League may prove too tempting for the striker to ignore.

Is Guirassy Worth the Investment?

Guirassy’s record speaks for itself, and his experience could make him a valuable addition to any top side. His ability to perform consistently across a full season makes him an attractive target, particularly for a club like Arsenal, who require more depth in their attacking line.

However, a potential deal would not come cheap. Given his age, now 29, and Borussia Dortmund’s reluctance to sell, the financial aspect becomes an important factor. While Guirassy could bring a short-term impact, Arsenal must decide whether investing heavily in a player of his profile fits into their long-term strategy.

