Arsenal is linked with a shock move for Manchester United flop

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Antony following the winger’s resurgence while on loan at Real Betis. The Brazilian, who has struggled to make a consistent impact since joining Manchester United, has enjoyed a turnaround in form since his temporary switch to La Liga earlier this year.

Antony was sent out on loan after Manchester United’s new manager reportedly deemed him surplus to requirements, casting doubt on his future at Old Trafford. However, his performances at Betis have offered a reminder of the qualities that initially made him a high-profile signing from Ajax. The winger has been in excellent form for the Spanish side and has played a pivotal role in their campaign, which could yet end in European success.

Arsenal, who are keen to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window, are believed to be monitoring Antony’s situation. As cited by UOL, the Gunners are one of several clubs showing interest in the Brazilian, whose improved displays have attracted attention across Europe. The report suggests Arsenal may open talks with Manchester United regarding a potential transfer.

Despite his current revival, questions remain about Antony’s suitability for the Premier League. His initial stint at Manchester United failed to meet expectations, and there are concerns about whether his form in La Liga can translate back to the English top flight. Arsenal supporters, who expect the club to sign players capable of delivering immediate and meaningful impact, may be sceptical about pursuing a player who has previously struggled in the division.

While Antony’s recent performances reflect a return to confidence and consistency, any decision to pursue the winger would require careful consideration. Arsenal must weigh the risk of a Premier League return against the player’s clear technical ability and current momentum. Ultimately, the club’s recruitment strategy will need to prioritise both form and long-term reliability as they look to strengthen their squad for future success.