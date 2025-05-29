Arsenal is linked with a shock return for player Mikel Arteta sold

Emiliano Martínez’s journey at Arsenal began when he first moved to Europe, spending eight years at the club. However, it was only in the final six months of his tenure at the Emirates that he earned meaningful game time and gained the respect of the fans and coaching staff. Despite this late breakthrough, Martínez departed in the summer of 2020 after compelling then-manager Mikel Arteta to make a decisive choice between him and Bernd Leno.

Since his departure, Arsenal have invested in two expensive goalkeepers and sold Leno, yet Martínez’s career trajectory has soared. The Argentine shot to global prominence after winning the FIFA World Cup with his national team just two years after leaving Arsenal, firmly establishing himself as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers.

Arsenal’s Regret and Interest in Martínez

As reported by The Sun, Arsenal now view Martínez’s sale as a regrettable decision. The club’s current first-choice goalkeeper is David Raya, while they have also been linked with signing Joan Garcia as a potential second-choice option. Despite these moves, the report claims Arsenal are interested in re-signing Martínez, recognising his world-class status and the gap his departure left in the squad.

The possibility of bringing Martínez back has sparked debate among supporters and pundits. His development since leaving Arsenal demonstrates what the club potentially lost. Nevertheless, his proven ability at the highest level means that any return would not be as a backup but rather as a leading figure in goal.

Practicality of a Return for Martínez

While Arsenal’s admiration for Martínez is understandable, practical considerations must be taken into account. Martínez is unlikely to accept a return to the Emirates as a second-choice goalkeeper, a role he fulfilled before his exit. Furthermore, Arsenal have already committed to other goalkeepers, making it improbable that they would disrupt their current setup.

In summary, Martínez’s rise to top-class status highlights what Arsenal missed out on by selling him. Although there is interest in a reunion, it is doubtful that the Argentine would rejoin the club unless offered a starting position. The situation underscores the challenges clubs face in managing goalkeeper transitions and the fine balance between nurturing talent and making pragmatic transfer decisions.

