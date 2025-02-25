Arsenal is linked with one of the best sporting directors around

Arsenal is in need of a new sporting director after Edu unexpectedly left the club at the end of 2024. Edu had been highly effective during his time at the club, playing a key role in helping Mikel Arteta secure top players who enabled the team to challenge for several honours. However, following his departure, the Gunners have yet to appoint a successor, with the expectation that they will do so by the end of the season.

The club has a list of potential candidates for the role, as it is clear that they want to appoint a new sporting director as quickly as possible. Across Europe, there are several highly regarded directors who could replace Edu and continue the good work done at Arsenal. At present, there are numerous names on the club’s radar, and according to Le10 Sport, one of those under consideration is Luis Campos.

The Gunners have been following Campos’ career closely, especially during his time at several top clubs in France. He is now regarded as one of the best sporting directors in the world. Arsenal is aware of his capabilities and believes that he would be an excellent addition to the club, offering an upgrade on Edu’s work. His track record and knowledge of European football would undoubtedly make him a valuable asset for the Gunners.

However, attracting Campos to Arsenal may prove to be a difficult task. He is currently with Paris Saint-Germain, where he is performing exceptionally well and seems to be content in his role. PSG has reaped the benefits of his expertise, and it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to leave the club, especially given his current success and the stability he enjoys there.

Campos is considered one of the top leaders in European football, and his presence at any club would certainly make a significant difference. Should he make the move to Arsenal, it is believed that he would elevate the team to new heights. However, securing his services will likely require overcoming significant challenges, particularly as PSG will be reluctant to lose such an influential figure.