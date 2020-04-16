Arsenal is looking at how they can force a Covid-19 pay-cut on their players

Arsenal is looking to “force their players” into taking a pay cut as the club deals with the harsh realities of the Covid-19 outbreak claims the Sun.

The Gunners, like most teams, will suffer some loss of earnings because of the effects of the pandemic on football leagues across the club.

Several teams around the world have got their players to accept wage cuts to boost their finances in this tough time.

However, clubs in the Premier League have struggled to get their teams to accept wage cut proposals and Arsenal is one of them.

The Gunners have been in talks with their players over taking a 12.5 percent pay cut for the next 12 months, but their players have turned down the proposal.

The report also claims that the players prefer to defer a portion of their wages, but the club wants them to take cuts instead.

The club has continued to pay its casual staff their full earnings and their board members have even taken cuts to their salaries just to show the players how it is done.

The club is still negotiating with the players and the report does claim that some players have agreed to make the cut, however, most of them have refused.