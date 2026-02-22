Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is looking to sign highly rated AC Milan man

Rafael Leao (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)

Arsenal have once again been linked with a move for AC Milan forward Rafa Leao as they continue to pursue high-quality additions to their squad.

This is not the first time the Portugal international has been associated with the Gunners, with Leao consistently regarded as one of AC Milan’s most influential players. The Italian club have made it clear that he is a key component of their plans and is not currently considering offers for him.

Leao came close to leaving Milan before signing his latest contract, and he may now feel ready to seek a new challenge elsewhere. Arsenal are understood to admire his profile, seeing him as a player capable of enhancing their attacking options.

Summer Ambitions

The Gunners have worked diligently to maintain strong performances this season, positioning themselves to pursue marquee signings in the summer transfer window. Rafa Leao is reportedly among the targets identified to strengthen their forward line further.

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal have included the Portugal international on their summer shopping list as part of a strategy to bolster the squad’s attacking potential. His pace, technical ability and goal-scoring threat make him a natural fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Leao
Rafael Leao (Getty Images)

Leao’s Potential Impact

Leao has delivered consistently impressive performances for AC Milan over recent seasons, and his addition to Arsenal’s frontline would be expected to bring further dynamism and quality. Should the move materialise, he would complement the existing attacking options while offering the team additional creativity and versatility.

The speculation underscores Arsenal’s intent to continue competing at the highest level, with recruitment focused on players capable of making an immediate impact and sustaining their challenge for honours in the Premier League and beyond.

