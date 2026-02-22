Arsenal is looking to sign highly rated AC Milan man

This is not the first time the Portugal international has been associated with the Gunners, with Leao consistently regarded as one of AC Milan’s most influential players. The Italian club have made it clear that he is a key component of their plans and is not currently considering offers for him.
Leao came close to leaving Milan before signing his latest contract, and he may now feel ready to seek a new challenge elsewhere. Arsenal are understood to admire his profile, seeing him as a player capable of enhancing their attacking options.
According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal have included the Portugal international on their summer shopping list as part of a strategy to bolster the squad’s attacking potential. His pace, technical ability and goal-scoring threat make him a natural fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.
Leao’s Potential Impact
Leao has delivered consistently impressive performances for AC Milan over recent seasons, and his addition to Arsenal’s frontline would be expected to bring further dynamism and quality. Should the move materialise, he would complement the existing attacking options while offering the team additional creativity and versatility.
The speculation underscores Arsenal’s intent to continue competing at the highest level, with recruitment focused on players capable of making an immediate impact and sustaining their challenge for honours in the Premier League and beyond.
MA cant manage a player like that, much like Eze! These kind of players need freedom to thrive and you’ll get none of that at Arsenal!
So stop signing these kind of players!
Wouldn’t touch him with a 10 foot barge pole. Another player that sulks when things don’t go his way.
If doesn’t win the league the team certainly implode. Many players will leave as well as the coaches
…. Arsenal…
It’s not about signing players it’s about leadership off and on the field. Odegaard is not a captain and Saka is not a suitable deputy captain and judging by how the team approach each game and how they drastically fall off in performance in most games it is clear that Arteta is not a good leader off it – and he demands calmness on the field yet he himself paces around like a madman – hardly instils calmness in his players.
This should be the last chance saloon for him given the time he has been given. Arsenal needs a fresh approach.