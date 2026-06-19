Arsenal is looking to sign the next Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Andria Bartishvili, a young Georgian talent who has already been labelled the “next Khvicha Kvaratskhelia”, according to the BBC.

The Gunners have admired Kvaratskhelia for some time and would reportedly move quickly if they were ever allowed to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star. However, the French club are determined to keep him and are not interested in allowing him to leave during the current transfer window.

Kvaratskhelia is also believed to be very happy in Paris and remains focused on continuing his success there, which has forced Arsenal to explore alternative options as they continue planning for the future.

Arsenal Tracking Emerging Georgian Prospect

Bartishvili currently plays for Georgian second division side FC Kolkheti and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents emerging from the country. The teenager has already attracted attention because of comparisons with Kvaratskhelia, although he is still in the early stages of his development.

The 17-year-old remains under contract with FC Kolkheti until the end of 2026, and Arsenal are aware of his contractual situation as they monitor his progress closely. Reports suggest the Gunners are now considering offering him a pre-contract agreement that could allow him to complete a move when his current deal expires.

Arsenal Looking Towards the Future

Although Bartishvili is not yet considered ready for first team football at Arsenal, the club appear willing to take a long-term approach with his development. Arsenal have increasingly focused on recruiting highly rated young players who can be developed into future stars within their system.

The comparisons with Kvaratskhelia have naturally increased interest in the youngster, but Arsenal are unlikely to place immediate expectations on him if a deal eventually materialises. Instead, the club would hope to provide him with the right environment to continue improving and potentially develop into a top-level player in the coming years.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…